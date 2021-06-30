Wasim Jaffer's cryptic tweet on 2nd INDW vs ENGW ODI leaves fans bemused

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been ruling social media with his witty tweets and funny memes. Time and again, his posts have garnered the attention of cricket fans. However, his recent post on the 2nd women’s ODI between India and England has left the Twitterati confused.

Mithali Raj-led Indian team will square off against England Women in the second One Day International of the three-match series on Wednesday in Taunton. It’s a must-win game for the Indian eves as they have already lost the opening encounter by 8 wickets and lagging 0-1.

Ahead of the game, Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message that read, “Found an old memory card. It surprisingly had photos of duggu's look-alike. #PlayersToWatchOutFor #decode #ENGWvINDW.”

Jaffer’s post has put the fans in a state of confusion as they are finding it difficult to figure out the answer. While some felt it could be the captain of the team – Mithali, while some guessed the name of young India batter Shafali Verma. Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has backed the Indian bowlers ahead of a crucial 2nd ODI against England women. While addressing a virtual pre-match presser, she said the Indian bowlers need to be given some time and they will ‘come back strongly’.

“Both of our medium pacers like Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar and we have another two pacers in the side, all of them are good cricketers. Shikha is coming back from a break, she was not there in our last series. Pooja is playing after a long time, they need a little bit of time, they will do well.

“They have already proved that they are quality bowlers, they have single-handedly won the matches for India. You just need to give them a little bit of time, they will come back strongly. I have full confidence in them,” Goswami said.