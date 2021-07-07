Wasim Jaffer uses 'Adults and Legends' meme reference to tweet quirky birthday wish for 'legend' MS Dhoni

It's MS Dhoni's 40th birthday today, and when it comes to occasions, expect Wasim Jaffer to give a new twist to them on Twitter. The former India opener, who has been flooring the followers and onlookers with his witty and clever tweets, has done it once again. Wishing his former India captain happy birthday on Twitter, Jaffer put out a very famous meme reference to wish Dhoni on his special day.

Jaffer shared a collage of two pictures on Twitter. The upper half of the picture was a screenshot from a Test match between Australia and Zimbabwe from the 1990s. In a video that had gone viral on YouTube, legendary Australia spinner Shane Warner had once positioned himself in place of the wicketkeeper, without gloves while regular keeper Ian Healy had moved to slips, hoping to affect a run out.

The lower half of the image was a screengrab of Dhoni, readying himself to trigger a run out. Remember the famous last-ball thriller between India and Bangladesh in the Super 10 match of the 2016 ICC World T20 where Dhoni decided to keep wicket without a glove in his right hand and dashed to affect a run out off the last ball? Keeping that in mind, Jaffer posted a pretty quirky tweet.

"Adults: Keep slip fielder in place of WK to execute run out. Legends: Just remove WK glove. Happy Birthday legend @msdhoni," Jaffer tweeted.

Jaffer played 31 Tests for India, out of which one was under Dhoni – his final appearance for India, which was against South Africa in Kanpur, which India won comfortably by eight wickets. Jaffer had scored 15 and 10 in that Test match. But while Jaffer might have played not more than one Test under Dhoni, the two did play quite a bit of Test matches together for India.