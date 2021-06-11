Wasim Jaffer uses 'GoT' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' references to describe Ashwin, Pujara's photo on Twitter

What happens when Ravichandran Ashwin posts a photo on Twitter with Cheteshwar Pujara asking to guess the crux of their conversation and Wasim Jaffer replies with references to a popular TV series 'Game of Thrones' (GoT) and a Bollywood movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur'? A laugh riot. That is exactly what the Twitteratis experienced on Friday. They were given a dose of entertainment by the former India opener. The platform for that, however, was set by Ashwin.

The India off-spinner took to Twitter to post a photograph in which he was seen discussing something with India’s Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara. Ashwin, sticking true to his cheeky best, wanted his followers to ‘guess’ what Pujara was telling him.

"Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here!” Ashwin captioned the photo.

Jaffer, who is not far behind Ashwin when it comes to entertaining fans with witty responses, decided to reply which had references of a blockbuster TV series and a popular Bollywood movie.

“2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken,” said Jaffer indicating that India couldn’t get over the line in the last two World Cups despite playing some quality cricket.

Jaffer used the term ‘white walker’ which was made famous in GoT and combined that with a dialogue used by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ to suggest that the Indian team will take revenge for the previous two World Cups by winning the WTC title.

Ashwin, Pujara and the rest of the Indian Test cricketers are currently in Southampton, where the WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18.

Team India landed in Southampton on June 3 and after observing a hard quarantine of three days, they started to prepare for the finals.

In the recent videos shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, the likes of Ashwin, Pujara, captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma were seen sweating it out in the nets.