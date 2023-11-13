Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / 'Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were...': Former India star's damning take on Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign

'Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were...': Former India star's damning take on Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 13, 2023 05:22 PM IST

Pakistan had a good start to their 2023 World Cup campaign but it started fizzling out with their loss to archrivals India.

Pakistan have returned home after being knocked out of the 2023 World Cup in the group stage. Babar Azam and Co. had been predicted by many to be one of the favourites to make it to the top four before the start of the tournament and while they got off to a strong start, Pakistan's campaign started fizzling out after they were handed a seven-wicket hiding by India in their third game.

Pakistan's key players were all far from being at their best. (REUTERS)

While they started out with two consecutive wins, with the second of those coming against Sri Lanka by breaking their record for highest successful run chase in their World Cup history, the loss to India was followed by three more defeats on the trot. Pakistan never really managed to recover from that run.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Among the factors that led to Pakistan's early exit was their key players running out of form. While it began with star young pacer Naseem Shah being ruled out even before the tournament started, captain Babar Azam, pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan being far from their best. wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was their highest scorer with 395 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.83 but he is 13th on the overall scoring charts in the tournament thus far.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has said that he feels Pakistan, particularly their pacers, were too friendly and not as intimidating as the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar in the past. “Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice. Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were intimidating. They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf - they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly,” he said in a post on X. This is the fifth time in the last six World Cups that Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals.

Morkel resigns

Among the early aftermath of Pakistan's campaign has been bowling coach Morne Morkel resigning from his post. "Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men's team," said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement. "He was given a six-month contract in June this year". PCB said his replacement will be announced before the team's three-Test tour of Australia starting next month. Pakistan's team director Mickey Arthur told AFP that Morkel had enjoyed his brief stay in the job. Skipper Babar Azam and Arthur are also under fire for the poor show of a team which was ranked as the world's top ODI side before the tournament.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Netherlands Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP