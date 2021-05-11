‘Wasn’t getting the respect I deserved’: Amir reveals why he decided to retire from international cricket

Mohammad Amir’s decision of retiring from international cricket took the followers of the game by surprise. The former Pakistan quick took this massive step earlier in December 2020, when he was only 28 years old. At that time, he had circled down two individuals – head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis – as the reason behind his early exit from the game.

Amir has been raising his voice against the Pakistan team management. The former cricketer has now revealed what forced him to draw curtains on his career at an early age.

While speaking to PakPassion.net, Amir said that he felt he wasn’t getting the amount of respect he deserved, and hence, he took the decision to say goodbye to the international cricket.

“Retiring from playing for your beloved country isn’t an easy step to take. I thought a lot about this decision, I spoke to those close to me and only then did I reach this decision. If I go into all of the details and re-open all those chapters then it will get very ugly. I hope that our players, especially the youngsters in future don’t have to face what I had to face as I don’t want our younger players to get disheartened and have to sacrifice their careers like I did,” Amir told PakPassion.net

“What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire. The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to, so we all should move on, as right now I am happy with my life,” he added.

Amir further revealed that he had a ‘mental pressure’ before his retirement, adding that there was a huge ‘communication gap’ between him and the team management which affected his ‘mental health’.

“Yes, I was suffering from mental pressure, and I would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything about it or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players. If the team management isn’t giving a player any respect, then that is going to affect the player,” Amir said.

“When there is a communication gap between the team management and the players then things will head in the wrong direction. There was a big communication gap between the management and I, and this was very badly handled and really affected me and my mental health,” he added.