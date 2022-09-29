Watch: Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel versus dangerous Moeen Ali, defends 15 runs in last over as PAK clinch thriller

For two consecutive nights Pakistan have produced bowling heroics despite putting together low totals. It was Haris Rauf that other night that helped Pakistan level the seven-match T20I series at 2-2, it was debutant Aamer Jamal on Wednesday, where he showed nerves of steel against the dangerous Moeen Ali, the England captain, in the last over to successfully help Pakistan clinch the thriller in Lahore and take a lead in the series with two matches remaining.

England pacers ripped apart the Pakistan batting line-up on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium as they picked all the 10 wickets in the innings. Pakistan crumbled for a score of just 145 runs, losing all their 10 wickets in 19 overs. Opener Mohammad Rizwan was the only stand put batter for the hosts with his 46-ball 63.

With 146 to chase, England had an easy task in hand, but incurred a poor start in the powerplay, losing three quick wickets before the spinners choked the run-scoring in the middle overs. The trio of Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed kept things tight with wickets at odd intervals as scoreboard pressure began to take a toll on England.

Yet the pressure remained on Pakistan with dew setting in, the wet ball and the dangerous Moeen threatening a heist. Eventually it was down to the last over with debutant Jamal given the responsibility to defend 15 runs. Full and wide was the plan. He managed to start with two dot balls, but erred on the third which went for a wide ball. Moeen read the ball early on the next delivery and hammered a six over long-on. But Pakistan did not change their plan and Moeen failed to dig the yorkers out as Jamal conceded only one more run in the last three balls to help Pakistan win by six runs.

"The confidence of Aamer Jamal was high and he was confident he could do it in that last over," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after the match.

