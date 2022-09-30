Home / Cricket / Watch - 'Aap ne ek moth khaya hai': Wasim Akram's bizarre question about 'bugs' evokes epic response from Haris Rauf

Watch - 'Aap ne ek moth khaya hai': Wasim Akram's bizarre question about 'bugs' evokes epic response from Haris Rauf

cricket
Published on Sep 30, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Cricketers are asked all sorts of questions during interviews, but Haris Rauf was certainly not expecting the one Wasim Akram shot at him after Pakistan defeated England by six runs on Wednesday.

Wasim Akram and Haris Rauf shared a light moment after Pakistan's win over England in the 5th T20I(Screengrab)
Wasim Akram and Haris Rauf shared a light moment after Pakistan's win over England in the 5th T20I(Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk

Cricketers are asked all sorts of questions during interviews, but Haris Rauf was certainly not expecting the one Wasim Akram shot at him after Pakistan defeated England by six runs on Wednesday. Rauf was the most successful Pakistan bowler picking up 2/41 and although he was a tad expensive, the 28-year-old pacer really cranked it up on the speedometer and dented England's progress. After the match got over, Rauf was part of a special feature with the legendary Pakistan captain Akram as the two sat down to discuss the nuances of the game.

Rauf shed light on his recent string of impressive performances, revealing that all through, his aim as to operate on a stump-to-stump line. Rauf has picked up most of his recent wickets by clean bowling the batter, which goes to highlight how seriously he has taken his approach. Akram weighed in on Rauf's red-hot form and pointed out a couple of things that has really impressed him about the Pakistan pacer.

"Haris' wicket-taking ability impresses me. And he enjoys those pressure moments. When he gets smashed for runs, he comes back with the same speed rather than panicking. That I think is the secret of his success. In Karachi, he bowled a yorker, conceded just 5 runs and picked up two wickets. What a match-winning over that was. We are all proud of Haris and I think he is one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket," Akram said.

But while the former Pakistan captain did not shy away from singing Rauf's praises, he came up with a rather unexpected question, which had absolutely nothing to do with cricket. While Rauf was bowling his final over, he accidentally swallowed a bug, or so Akram pointed out. Day-night matches in Pakistan often witness a swarm of bugs and Lahore was no different. Having spotted the incident between Rauf and the bug, Akram bowled a verbal bouncer to the Pakistan quick.

"Ek question cricket se thoda sa hatt kar hai. Abhi last mein aap ne ek moth khaya hai. Bhawra… aur kya kehte hain? Parwana and Moth. Kaisa tha taste? (I have a question which is not related to cricket. Just now during the end, you accidentally ate a moth. What else do you call it? Wasp as well. How was the taste," he asked.

Check out the question in the below video from the 4:20 mark

But instead of being bowled over. Rauf's reply was equally witty. "Pata nahi kidhar gaya? Chala gaya hoga andar. Jab mai bhaaga toh woh muuh ke adar aa gaya. Who galey mein phas gaya. Samajh nahi aaya kya karu iska. Ab main khans raha tha. Ab pata nahi bahar nikla ki andar gaya (I don't know where it went. Must have gone in. When I was running, it accidentally entered my mouth and then got stuck in my throat. I didn't know what to do so I started coughing. But I have no idea whether I was able to throw it out or I swallowed it)," was Rauf's million-dollar reply.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wasim akram haris rauf england vs pakistan + 1 more
wasim akram haris rauf england vs pakistan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out