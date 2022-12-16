Watch: 'Aapko lagta hai meri performance pe farak pad raha hai?' - Babar's strong reaction to reporter's question in PC

Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test of the series on Sunday, and will be aiming at avoiding a clean-sweep defeat. The Babar Azam-led side had faced defeats in Rawalpindi and Multan to a significantly more aggressive English side, and questions were raised over the nature of the pitches, as well as Pakistan's approach in both matches. Babar Azam's captaincy also came under the scanner and during a pre-match press conference, the skipper was asked whether the leadership role has had an impact on his performance.

However, Babar wasn't too pleased with the question and threw a counter-question towards the reporter: “Aapko lagta hai meri performance pe farak pad raha hai? (Do you think it is impacting my performance?),” Babar asked.

Watch:

When the reporter clarified that she meant it in terms of team's overall performance, Babar explained that the side has faced a number of injuries throughout the series that has had a negative impact.

“Hamne jitne Test match khele hain, hamne dominate kiya hai. Ham struggle kar rahe hain kyunki injuries kafi ho gayi hai, hamaara combination disturb hua hai jiski vajah se results nahi aa rahe. (We have dominated in both Tests. We struggled because our players got injured and it disturbed our combination. That's why we didn't get the desired results)," Babar said.

“Dono matches hamaare haath me the, ham finish nahi kar paaye. As a team, hamein kaam karna hai situation pe aur pressure me hamein cheezo ko kaise apni taraf laana hai. Aisa nahi hai ki kisi ek bande se team haar rahi hai, meri vajah se kuch aisa ho raha hai. Koshish ye hi hoti hai ki best XI khilaayi jaaye aur unse kaam liya jaaye. Players support kar rahe hain. (Both games were in our hands but we couldn't finish. As a team, we have to work on playing under pressure. It isn't as if we are losing because of one player. We always try to play our best XI and make the best use of it),” said Babar further.

