WATCH: Alastair Cook slams 73rd first-class ton, Umesh Yadav sends stumps flying

Despite announcing retirement from international cricket almost four years ago, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook continues to impress the fans with the bat. The 37-year-old put on a splendid show with the bat, which has put Essex on the cusp of a resounding win against Gloucestershire in the ongoing County Championship Division One match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cook, who completed his 73rd first-class century, scored 145 off 311 balls as Essex piled 310/10 on the board in response to Gloucestershire's 136/10. Cook's innings featured 17 boundaries and he stitched a solid 196 runs partnership for the second wicket with captain Tom Westley. He occupied the crease for almost seven hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gloucestershire have not responded well in the second innings, however, they have ensured that Essex will have to bat again in order to win the contest.

Umesh Yadav's maiden County wicket

Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, who joined Middlesex for the rest of the 2022 season, also registered his maiden wicket for his new side. Playing against Worcestershire in Division Two of the County Championship, Yadav uprooted Taylor Cornall's stumps with an in-swinging delivery, which was his only wicket of the innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was dismissed on 0 in the first inning as Middlesex could only manage 188/10. Worcestershire too failed to capitalise on Middlesex's low total and were bundled out for 191 in their first inning.

Yadav was batting on 16 as Middlesex had reached 207/8 in their second innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON