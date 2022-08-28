Watch: Andre Russell smashes six 6s in a row, lights up 6IXTY with 24-ball 74

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is renowned for his power-hitting and he did the same once again in the ongoing 6IXTY tournament. The Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder smacked six sixes in a row in the match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, which saw him muster 72 runs off just 24 balls on Saturday.

Russell's blistering knock featured a total of eight 6s and five 4s. Dominic Drakes was the first bowler to face the wrath of Russell, as he hit the medium-pacer for four sixes in the final four deliveries of the seventh over. He then welcomed spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar, who came to bowl the eighth over with a couple of sixes.

As per the rules of the tournament, batters don't switch sides after the end of an over.

Watch the video of Russell’s blitz below:

Russell went to hit Jaggesar for a boundary in the third delivery before getting out against the spinner in the same over.

Russell’s knock saw Trinbago Knight Riders pile a gigantic 155/5 in 10 overs. Tim Seifert chipped in with 13-ball 22 and Tion Webster scored 22 off 10. Seekkuge Prasanna smashed 19 off 5 balls.

In response, the Patriots put up a strong fight but were fell short by three runs eventually. Andre Fletcher scored 33 off 15 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 50 in only 15 balls, which included seven sixes. Drakes scored an unbeaten 33 in 10 balls as Patriots finished on 152/4 after the 10 overs.

