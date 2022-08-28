'There will be criticism even if I score 100 and get out cheaply next game': India star ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup tie

After a series of superb outings, Team India are now ready for yet another challenge, which is the Asia Cup. The continental tournament, which started on Saturday, will see the Men In Blue-led by Rohit Sharma open their campaign against Babar Azam's Pakistan on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

The contest promises to be an encapsulating one, especially with the pool of talents both teams share. Virat Kohli, who has been jostling for runs, is making a return and will look forward to make a memorable one. The others too would look to step-up their game and pass a strong message to rivals Pakistan, who they will also meet at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The focus will also be in Rishabh Pant, who has given India several moments to rejoice with his swashbuckling batting approach in the past. However, he has also been on the receiving end of the fans for his approach for his reckless approach, something which the wicketkeeper-batter is aware of and has got used to.

“I've got used to the fact that there will be harsh criticism even if I get a hundred in one innings and get out cheaply in the next one," Pant was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India.

Sharing his views on the same, he further stated: “I understand when I get out, it might look ugly. It doesn't mean it never pinches me. But I've learnt to embrace the fact that I play high-risk-high-reward game."

