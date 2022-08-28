'Conditions won't allow Bhuvneshwar to swing': Harbhajan shoots warning before IND vs PAK; shares key advice for seamers

The Men In Blue are all set to kick-off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a meeting against arch rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday evening. Both the teams have some of the most promising talents in their camp but former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has raised concern over the Indian seam department, which will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah has been sidelined from the tournament due to a back spasm, while Shami was not considered for the squad.

Speaking to Sports Today a day before the clash, the former spinner noted: "India are without their two big guns, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. They are as big as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Imagine those two not playing. The same goes with Bumrah and Shami not playing."

In the absence of Shami and Bumrah, the onus of leading the seam department will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the senior most seamer in the Indian squad. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh are the other two seamers, who will assist Bhuvneshwar in the seam department.

However, Harbhajan is bit worried that the conditions won't favour Bhuvneshwar, who is more potent when the ball swings. "When the ball isn't swinging, it becomes even more important for bowlers to get their line and lengths right. If the conditions aren't favourable, you need to alter your game accordingly. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is someone who swings the ball both ways. But these conditions won't allow him to swing the ball," he said.

In case if there is minimal or no swing, Harbhajan also shared a word of advice for the seamers. "The line and length will be critical and you can't afford to give batters room. It's great if you find swing, but if not, you'll have to pull the length back and stick to it," he added.

