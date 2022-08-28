'They are as big as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma': Harbhajan gives verdict on star bowling duo's absence in Asia Cup

As India begin their title defence with the high-pressure Asia Cup 2022 game against arch-rivals Pakistan, the spotlight remains on Virat Kohli who is expected to come out of a prolonged lean patch. The focus will be on the performance of the top three including skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, while injured Jasprit Bumrah will be missed at the six-team event. Also Read | 'Sanju baba is a part of India. You know na?': Rohit's golden response to Samson fans during Asia Cup practice session

Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection in Asia Cup owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. Also, Mohammed Shami, who last played for India in the T20I format against Namibia last November in the T20 World Cup, wasn't included in India's squad for the continental tournament. In absence of Bumrah and Shami, seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a young death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh for company.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has shared his views on the absence of Bumrah and Shami, which could be a big setback for Rohit and co. Harbhajan said the two fast bowlers are as big as Kohli and Rohit in the Indian eleven.

"India are without their two big guns, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. They are as big as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Imagine those two not playing. The same goes with Bumrah and Shami not playing," Harbhajan said on Sports Today.

The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour before.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON