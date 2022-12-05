Watch: Angry Hasan Ali lashes out at crowd, nearly comes to blows during local game; Video sends shockwaves

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali lost his temper and almost engaged in a physical altercation with the crowd during a local cricket match. In videos that have gone viral on social media, the 28-year-old can be seen being being heckled by the crowd and later getting into a physical altercation.

Among the things the crowd can be heard shouting at Hasan was that he is not part of the Pakistan squad. They were also taunting him over a crucial catch that he had dropped during Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The player seemed to have finally lost his cool and and pounced on the crowd. Organisers can be seen intervening and pulling Hasan away. According to Pakistan media, Hasan was playing a match on Sunday in Arif Wala, a city in the Pakpattan District of the country's Punjab province.

Hasan Ali was dropped from the Pakistan T20 team ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is also not part of the squad for their ongoing home Test series against England, having taken just five wickets in his last four Tests against Australia and Sri Lanka. Hasan last played for Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets and Hasan went wicketless, conceding 25 runs in 3 overs.

The pacer has claimed 77 wickets in 21 Tests, along with 91 and 60 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. Hasan was an integral part of the Pakistan team that won the 2017 Champions Trophy but his career has been blighted by injuries and inconsistency since then. He was the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 13 scalps at an average of 14.69. Hasan was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the final against arch-rivals India, in which he recorded figures od 3/19 as Pakistan won by 180 runs.

