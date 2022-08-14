Watch: Arjun Tendulkar hits training in Goa following reports of shock switch from Mumbai; toils hard in net session

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India great Sachin Tendulkar was recently in news as it was reported that he had made a switch from Mumbai to Goa, following lack of opportunities in the former's state side. On Sunday, the Tendulkar junior shared a number of Instagram stories, revealing that he has already started training in Goa Cricket Association's training facility. Arjun is yet to make his Ranji debut, and had appeared in only T20s for Mumbai – both during the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the stories, Arjun could be seen batting inside the training facility, as he prepares for the upcoming domestic season.

Arjun was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2022 Indian Premier League season as well. He was bought back by the franchise in the auction preceding the tournament. Even as MI endured a dismal season where they finished last in the table, Tendulkar didn't make an appearance, leaving fans and former cricketers puzzled.

Following his consistent absence from the MI XI in the season, Tendulkar senior had issued a message to his son through a YouTube video. "He ( Arjun) should focus on his game and do not think about the selection part. I don't get involved in the selection process I leave that part to the management only," Sachin had said.

Meanwhile, Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Suraj Lotlikar informed that Arjun is expected to be considered among the state's pre-season probables. Speaking to PTI, Lotlikar said, “We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent [and to] also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance.”

