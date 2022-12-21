Watch: Australian batter trolled for unimaginable act on hat-trick ball in BBL

Michael Neser made a dream return to the Big Bash League (BBL). But he got a little help from Jonathan Wells. Representing Brisbane Heat, Neser was breathing fire with the new ball on a Geelong pitch that had a lot for the bowlers. The right-arm pacer dismissed Melbourne Renegades opener, Sam Harper, off the first ball of the innings. It was one of his least impressive deliveries but Neser would not complain. Harper's opening partner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, however, got a cracker from Neser, something which the Australia quick is known for. The ball pitched around off and moved away to get the outside edge of the right-hander. Renegades were reduced to 6 for 2 in the first over in their 138-run chase. The real drama was reserved for Neser's next over.

He started the over with another wicket as Nic Maddinson dragged a wide one back to his stumps. Neser was now on a hat-trick and in walked Wells. Neser did everything in his control. He pitched it on a good length and got the ball to jag back in from the length. Wells, however, did the unthinkable. On a hat-trick ball, he decided to shoulder his arms. The cannoned onto his off stump to give Neser his hat-trick and the fourth of the night.

The video of Neser's hat-trick ball was shared on BBL's Twitter handle. Fans came out in numbers to troll Wells for leaving the hat-trick ball that rattled his stumps.

Neser's terrific spell was not enough to give victory to the Renegades. Andre Russell, as he so often does, played a blinder of a knock while coming in to bat at No.6. The hard-hitting all-rounder hit six sixes and two fours, scoring 57 off 42 balls. His partnership with Aaron Finch (31* off 43 balls) resurrected the Renegades' innings.

After Russell's dismissal, it was another man from the Caribbean islands who took centre stage. All-rounder Akeal Hossein smashed 30 off 19 balls before getting out. In the last over, Will Sutherland hit a six off his first delivery to take the Renegades home with three balls and four wickets to spare.

