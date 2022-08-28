Watch: Babar, Avesh, Karthik left dumbstruck as Fakhar Zaman decides to walk off in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Fakhar Zaman may have failed to make an impact with the bat, but his gesture has surely won many hearts online in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan. The left-handed batter fell for 10 off 6 balls as Pakistan were reduced to 43/2 after the powerplay overs. He was removed by Avesh Khan in the second last delivery of the sixth over, as he was caught behind while trying to guide a short delivery by the pacer over the point fielder. (Follow: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Score)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, what was remarkable was the sportsmanship spirit shown by Fakhar, who decided to walk when it seemed that the edge had eluded both the fielders and umpire.

As Fakhar walked back to the dressing room, his gesture surprised both the Indian fielders and Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, in the dugout. While Avesh and Karthik made gesture that they didn't hear any noise, Babar looked completely speechless at the batter's gesture. His partner Mohammad Rizwan too went up and spoke to him as he continued walking back to the dugout.

Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the incident, many fans took to Twitter and hailed Fakhar's gesture, calling it a "class act". Here are a few reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Babar's early dismissal, Fakhar could have been a potential threat to Indian bowlers along with Mohammad Rizwan. He had played a crucial knock against India in the the Champions Trophy final in 2017, which Pakistan won by 180 runs. He had then smashed 114 off 106 deliveries as Pakistan had piled a gigantic 338/4 in 50 overs.

Also Read | 'Big call. He is the future of Indian cricket': Gambhir slams Rohit and Co. for picking Karthik over Pant, Akram reacts

India won the contest by beating Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4/26 and Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets, India's chase did not begin in the best way as KL Rahul played on and was dismissed for a golden duck. Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma added a 49-run partnership for the second wicket but both were dismissed in a span of three runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar Yadav was out for a run-a-ball 18 before Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings with a 52-run stand. Jadeja scored 35 off 29 balls but it was Hardik's heroics with the bat that got India home. Hardik remained unbeaten on 33 off 18 balls, smashing smoked four fours to go with a six that won India the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON