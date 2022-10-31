Watch: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis breaks internet with 35-ball century in T20 league; De Villiers reserves ultimate praise

South Africa cricketer Dewald Brevis hit a century off just 35 balls against Knights in the ongoing CSA T20 challenge 2022-23, on Monday. The 19-year old explosive batter ended up scoring 162 runs off just 57 balls at a mind-boggling strike rate of 284.21. He enthralled the spectators with thirteen massive sixes and an equal number of fours, fetching him 130 runs in boundaries alone.

Courtesy his innings, his team Titans gave a mammoth target of 272 in 20 overs to their opponent. In reply, Knights tried hard but could manage 230/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 41 runs. Of the nine wickets that fell during Knights' innings, Brevis got one as well.

The incredible hundred by Brevis took social media by storm and a video of the highlights of his innings soon got viral. You can watch the destructive knock by the right handed batter here.

Several former South Africa cricketers took to Twitter to applaud Brevis for his sensational knock. Former Proteas batter AB De Villiers who was known for his power-hitting and 360 degrees gameplay, was all praise for the young cricketer.

"Dewald Brevis. No need to say more," De Villiers tweeted.

The blazing gun knock by the 19-year old received similar adoration from South Africa cricketer Rassie van der Dussen who simply tweeted "Brevis @MICapeTown."

"Congrats to young brevis .. hope it’s the first of many 100s," tweeted South Africa legend Herschelle Gibbs.

Talking about the youngster's amazing strokeplay and fantastic knock, former South Africa cricketer Albie Morkel tweeted "Watching a masterclass from Dewald Brevis. Bowlers will be under serious pressure for the next 15+ years."

Brevis played in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians this year. He is known as one of the rising stars worldwide in T20 cricket. The 19-year old is however, yet to debut for his home country in any format of the game.

