Watch: 'Bas 2 shots se reh gaya' - Samson wins fans' hearts with brilliant reaction to final over thriller in 1st ODI

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson produced a brilliant performance with the bat, as he remained unbeaten on 86 off just 63 deliveries during the 1st ODI against South Africa. However, his performance couldn't steer India to victory as the side fell short by merely 9 runs in Lucknow, conceding a 0-1 lead in the three-match series. In a rain-shortened 40-over match, India were handed a 250-run target to win; the side needed 30 runs to win in the final over and Samson scored 20 off six deliveries, with one resulting in wide.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter spoke in detail about the match in the post-match press conference and stated that he fell short by just 2 shots in the game.

“Thoda time wicket pe guzaarna pasand karta hu. Indian jersey me khelke aur bhi special ho jaata hai. Khelte hain toh match jitaane ke liye, par thoda sa reh gaya. Do shots reh gaya. Par main apne contribution se khush hu (I like to spend some time at the wicket. When you play in the Indian jersey, it becomes more special. We always want to win, but we just fell short this time. I just fell short by 2 shots. But I'm satisfied with my contribution),” Samson told reporters.

The Team India star also talked about his strategy for the final over of the match, insisting that he was backing himself to hit 4 sixes off Tabraiz Shamsi in the final over.

“Unke bowlers achha daal rahe the par Shamsi expensive jaa rahe the, toh ham unko target kar sakte the. Unka ek over end me reh gaya tha, toh mujhe pata tha agar 24 run bhi honge, toh 4 chhakke main laga sakta tha. Main confident tha. Vo hi plan tha. Batsmen ne achhi tarah respond kiya, mujhe aisa laga. (They were bowling good but Shami was a bit expensive, so we planned to target him. I knew his one over remained and I thought, ‘If we have 24 runs remaining in the final over, I can hit 4 sixes’. I was confident and that was my plan. We responded well),” Samson said.

