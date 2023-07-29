Watch: Ben Stokes takes magnificent two-touch boundary catch to dismiss Cummins, end Australia innings in 5th Ashes Test

Day 2 of the final Ashes Test came to a fittingly thrilling end, as the Oval Test hangs in the balance with both teams having completed their first innings. England will be happy to have bowled out Australia over the course of day 2, only allowing them to take a negligible 12-run lead, before coming out to bat on day 3 and giving themselves a chance to put up a large target for their visitors.

Ben Stokes's stunning effort helped England end Australia's first innings in London

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day ended on a high note, as the last ball of the day before stumps was the 10th Australian wicket. Ben Stokes is England’s finest cricketer, contributing with his batting and bowling but also his leadership, and proved yet again that his fielding is something that sets him apart. A fine catch to dismiss his opposing number Pat Cummins brought the Oval crowd to its feet as the day ended in a crescendo.

England has edged ahead in the match with a fantastic 5-wicket afternoon session, but rearguard action from Cummins and Todd Murphy meant Australia wouldn’t suffer a first innings deficit. With the light fading in London, Joe Root was called on to bowl the last over of the day, with pacers not being allowed by the umpire and Moeen Ali off the field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pat Cummins could have played the over out, but chose to attack Root’s spin even in the final over. The Aussie captain got solid contact as he tried to loft Root for 6, but didn’t get the required elevation. Stokes was prepared at long-on, and a fine improvisational piece of fielding saw England clean up the Aussie tail before heading back to the dressing room.

Stokes kept his composure, taking a high catch moving backwards before lobbing it back onto the field, and a fantastic camera angle shows the Oval crowd raising their arms behind him in celebration. Cummins had been batting on 36, and dislodging him was important to prevent a potentially frustrating morning of bowling for England.

This was Root’s second wicket of the day, being used for 8 overs as the first-option spinner due to Moeen’s injury and unavailability. He had already dismissed Alex Carey when the Australian wicketkeeper also tried to take the attack to him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stokes has led from the front throughout the series with clever and proactive decisions, and backed it up with a fine piece of athleticism to end a day which saw England at their best in the field. Root had himself earlier claimed a sharp and brilliant one-handed chance off Marnus Labuschagne, setting the tone for the day. Substitute fielder George Ealham would later in the day come within millimetres of an incredible and iconic runout of Steve Smith.

England will be pleased with their bowling performance after Australia threatened to run away with their batting, but contributions throughout the bowling lineup ensured honours were even at stumps on day 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON