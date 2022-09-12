Watch: Bharat Army fans 'heckled' for wearing India jerseys, told to wear Pakistan, Sri Lanka's to watch Asia Cup final

As Pakistan took on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, many Indian cricket fans were allegedly prohibited and heckled from entering the venue. It has been alleged by the fans that the police pushed the fans away and stated that they could not enter in Team India jerseys.

Bharat Army, the official Team India supporters group, took to Twitter to share a video of fans narrating the incident and captioned it as, "SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’!"

The tweet further added, "The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!"

Defending a target of 171 runs, Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs with Pramod Madushan and Wanindu Hasaranga taking a four-wicket and three-wicket haul respectively. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne took two dismissals for the hosts. Mohammad Rizwan smacked 55 runs off 49 balls for Pakistan, but failed to take them past the finishing line. The hosts ended up winning the game by 23 runs.

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 45 balls by Bhanuka Rajapaksa helped the hosts post 170 for six in 20 overs. Hasaranga was also in good batting form and hammered 36 runs off 21 balls. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took three wickets for Pakistan.

