Watch: 'Bishan Singh Bedi would've loved that' - Shastri's million-dollar praise as Markande leaves Russell frustrated

Kolkata Knight Riders' explosive all-rounder Andre Russell couldn't make the best of the opportunity during the side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night, as he was dismissed on 24 off 15 deliveries. Russell had made a strong start to his innings, hitting a six off only his second ball; however, in a bid to up the ante, Russell attempted to attack in-form spinner Mayank Markande but failed, finding a thick upper edge. He was eventually caught by T Natarajan at short third man.

Russell had been fairly quiet with the bat for most part of the season before producing a fine knock in KKR's previous game against Gujarat Titans, scoring 34 off 19 balls. While the innings still didn't do justice to the standards Russell has set for himself, the explosive batter looked like he could steer the Knight Riders out of trouble until Markande's 15th over of the innings eventually brought his dismissal.

Interestingly, Russell had attempted a similar shot on the previous delivery but failed to get a bat on it but Markande stuck to his plan, and finally got the dangerous batter out. Reacting to the dismissal, Ravi Shastri made a massive remark on the Indian spinner.

Shastri, who was on-air at the time, praised Markande for the dismissal. “The masters of yesteryears, Bishan Singh (Bedi), Erapalli (Prasanna) would've loved that,” Shastri said.

Earlier, KKR captain Nitish Rana had won the toss and opted to bat in Hyderabad. The side, like hosts Sunrisers, have faced immense inconsistency in their performances and that continued on Thursday evening.

The side lost three wickets in the Powerplay and failed to forge a strong partnership; Rinku Singh (46) was KKR's highest scorer in the innings. For the SRH, both Marco Jansen and T Natarajan picked two wickets each, while all other bowlers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Aiden Markram, and Mayank Markande picked one each.

