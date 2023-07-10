Watch: Budding cricketers thrilled after meeting Virat Kohli in West Indies, one leaves special message

After a break of almost a month, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for their forthcoming assignment, which is an all-format series against the West Indies. The team has already reached the Caribbean islands and the preparation are in full swing as seen in the visuals shared by BCCI on their official social media accounts.

Virat Kohli clicks pictures, signs autographs with fans

Amidst the preparations, the team also got a chance to interact with legendary cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers. Apart from that few budding cricketers and fans also got a chance to meet the Indian players.

A video of young fans catching up with Virat Kohli was shared by BCCI on social media. In the video the talismanic cricketer can be seen interacting with a group of youngsters in Dominica, also taking pictures and signing souvenirs.

Among the few, who got a chance to meet Kohli, one called the former India skipper his “most favourite batter of all time.”

Kohli, who made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011, scored his maiden Test double century against the same opponent in 2016, will hope for a similar outing this time around.

The series also marks the start of a fresh World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and Rohit Sharma and Co. would look to get things underway on a positive note. The first Test starts from June 12 in Dominica and the second will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

If we look at the Indian side you can see a couple of new faces as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been handed their maiden call-ups. But with both Rohit and Shubman Gill available it'll be interesting to see how the management fits the duo.

India's red-ball specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped, so the number three slot remains available for either of the two to fill in.

Ishan Kishan could also be seen making his Test debut considering the fact that Srikar Bharat has not created any lasting impact in the handful of opportunities given to the wicketkeeper.

