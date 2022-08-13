Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara in never-seen-before avatar, smashes 22 runs in an over en route to 73-ball century for Sussex

India's premier Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's batting has been defined by his immense defensive abilities, blocking deliveries after deliveries to frustrate the opposition attack and making most of the loose balls. Back in 2018, Pujara had taken 53 balls to get off the mark in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa which remains the most by any top-order batter in this century. But on Saturday, cricket fans in Birmingham witnessed Pujara in a never-seen-before avatar as the veteran India batter smashed 26 runs in an over en route to his rapid century for Sussex during the Royal London One-Day Cup tie against Warwickshire.

During the chase of 311, Sussex required 70 off the last 36 deliveries. It was then that Pujara switched to beast mode as he took on England pacer Liam Norwell in what was his final over in the match. He shuffled across the crease, whipped off his pads, muscled one over extra cover, and launched the other over the bowler's head as Pujara smashed him for 4, 2, 4, 2, 6, and 4 in the over to give Sussex a chance in the big chase with his innovative brand of cricket.

Lacing seven boundaries and two sixes, Pujara smashed a 73-ball century for Sussex before being dismissed by Oliver Hannon-Dalby for 107 off 79. But despite his impressive effort, Sussex fell short by just four runs.

Rob Yates' gallant 114 off 111, wicketkeeper-batter Michael Burgess' half-century and Krunal Pandya's three-fer helped Warwickshire win the Group-A tie and move to the fourth spot in the table with five points from three games. Sussex stand sixth with four points from as many games.

