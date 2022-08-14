Watch: Pujara smashes incredible 174 off just 131 balls for Sussex; scores back-to-back tons in absolute carnage

Team India's star Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued on his impressive performances for Sussex on Sunday, as he smashed another century during the side's game against Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Pujara smashed an incredible 174 off just 131 deliveries, hitting 20 fours and five sixes en route to a magnificent knock that took the side's score to 378/6 in fifty overs. In Sussex's previous match, Pujara had slammed 107 off merely 79 deliveries against Warwickshire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian batter, who is leading Sussex in the tournament, joined Tom Clark (104) at a rather difficult moment in the game against Surrey. The side had lost two wickets while just having 9 runs on the board; however, the duo then put a brilliant 203-run stand for the third wicket, as Clark smashed 13 fours en route his ton. Following his dismissal, Pujara took charge and produced an exhibition in powerhitting, racing to 150 in just 123 deliveries.

Also read: Watch: Arjun Tendulkar hits training in Goa following reports of shock switch from Mumbai; toils hard in net session

Pujara then smashed three boundaries (two fours and a six) in the 45th over, and smashed another six in the next over before being dismissed by Conor McKerr on 174.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the game against Warwickshire, Pujara looked in ominous touch as he had slammed three fours and a six in the 45th over off medium pacer Liam Norwell, smashing 22 runs in total against the English pacer.

Pujara is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup, with 367 runs in five innings. He has an average of 91.75 and an impressive strike rate of 120.72 in the tournament so far.

He is also currently the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament.

Pujara is one of the mainstays for India in the Test squad; he had been dropped from the side for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, but made a return following impressive performances in the County Championships for Sussex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON