Watch: Chris Lynn's enormous six lands in house adjacent to stadium, CCTV footage surfaces

Chris Lynn has been in a league of his own in the ongoing T20 Blast in England and his enormous out of the park sixes gives quiet a justification to the statement.

Lynn, who features for Northamptonshire, has already blasted a 46-ball 86 and in the match against Leicestershire, he scored an unbeaten 106 off 66 balls.

The innings against Leicestershire saw Lynn smoking three sixes and twelve fours as his team won the contest by 42 runs.

In the earlier encounter against Durham, Lynn hit eight maximums and four boundaries. Out of the eight sixes, one landed in the backyard of a house close to the Wantage Road ground in England's midlands, a footage of which was recorded in the CCTV camera.

Lynn is playing his first tournament after being overlooked by long-time Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat.

Batting at a strike-rate of 166.67, the Australian batter has accumulated 205 runs from three innings.

The 32-year-old didn't make the cut for the Australian T20 squad, which is set to play three T20Is against Sri Lanka. However, with his current display and the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the defending champions will likely keep Lynn in the list of probable.

