Watch: Crowds queue up outside Mohammed Shami's house for a glimpse of India's 2023 World Cup hero

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 11, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Mohammed Shami's extraordinary form was a catalyst for India storming into the final of the 2023 World Cup

India went on an extraordinary run during the 2023 World Cup but it all ended in heartbreak as they lost the final to Australia by six wickets. They were the favourites going into the match due to the fact that they were hardly ever challenged by any side throughout the tournament.

Shami ended up as the highest wicket taker in the 2023 World Cup despite not playing the first four matches. (Instagram)

A major catalyst for the run they went on before the final was the purple patch that fast bowler Mohammed Shami hit. So good was he that he ended up being the highest wicket-taker in the tournament despite having not been able to make it to the playing eleven in the first four games. It was only after all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out with an injury that Shami found a place in the squad and he ended up tearing batting lineups apart.

While he was always regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, particularly in Test cricket, Shami's performance in the World Cup has only enhanced his popularity. So much so that he posted a video on Sunday of large crowds gathering outside his house for a glimpse of him or a photo with him.

Shami's extraordinary World Cup campaign

Shami put up stunning returns in the games that he got to play in the World Cup. His figures read 5/54 (vs New Zealand), 4/22 (vs England), 5/18 (vs Sri Lanka), 2/18 (vs South Africa), 0/41 (vs The Netherlands), 7/57 (vs New Zealand) and 1/47 (vs Australia).

A report recently stated that Shami battled through an ankle discomfort, particularly experiencing pain during the landing phase while bowling throughout the campaign.

According to Cricbuzz, Shami has been grappling with a lingering ankle niggle that had been there during the World Cup. Post the World Cup, Shami was rested from India's T20I series against Australia, a move in line with the strategic rest for most players who participated in the 2023 World Cup.

Recently, the BCCI unveiled the squads for the highly anticipated tour of South Africa, featuring 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, and 2 Tests. While Shami's name finds a place in the squad for the red-ball series, there is a crucial asterisk attached. The BCCI statement read, "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness."

