Watch: Warner scores record double ton in 100th Test but ecstatic celebration results in injury, walks back retired hurt

A hundred in 100th Test? Nah...I'll go one bigger. Probably that is what David Warner told himself when he ended his 1089 days long wait for a triple-figure mark in Test cricket. But more than the wait, it has been a tough year for Warner himself with questions about his place in the side amid his waning form and the episode on his captaincy ban overturn. But Warner left all his thoughts aside to put on a spectacular show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, against South Africa in the second Test, to score a record double century in what is his 100th Test match for Australia. However, his ecstatic celebration after the knock cut short his innings as he walked back retired hurt.

Earlier this month, Warner had withdrawn his appeal to get his captaincy ban overturned amid issues with Cricket Australia. And then after a poor show in the opening Test against South Africa, former captain Ricky Ponting had urged him to think about his career deeply and how he wants to end it.

But Warner silenced all his critics with an unbeaten 200 off 254 balls in his 100th Test match. Her became only the second batter ever to score a double century in their 100th appearance after England's Joe Root had pulled off that rare and magnificent feat against India last year.

Just like his hundred, Warner got to his 200 as well with a boundary, but this time against Lungi Ngidi. He immediately goes down on his kneed and pumps his fists with absolute delight as Melbourne crowd hailed his incredible knock. Warner even managed to do his trademark jump celebration, but in a bid injured himself.

He was seen clutching his thighs before calling for some medical attention. He was later helped away off the field as Melbourne crowd continued to clap for Warner.

If Warner does walk out to bat again in this innings or in the next, he will have the chance to become the highest run-getter in player's 100th appearance. He presently stands third behind Ricky Ponting's 263 and Root's 218.

