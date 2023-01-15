Watch: David Warner ‘shoves’ Matthew Wade, engage in on-field spat with Australia teammate during BBL clash

The ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday saw David Warner and Matthew Wade engage in some heated on-field moment as the former was seen ‘shoving’ the wicketkeeper batter. The incident took place during the BBL clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, which the former won by five wickets.

Sydney batting first was bowled out for 135 with Warner cleaned up for duck by a toe crushing yorker by Riley Meredith. Hurricanes then chased down the paltry 136-run target with 23 balls remaining.

The Hurricanes started the chase on a poor note as they were reduced to 20/3 inside three overs. Matters could have gone worse for Hurricanes but Ollie Davies dropped Wade when the wicketkeeper-batter was batting on three. The drop proved costly as Wade along with Tim David added 79 runs for the fourth wicket, thus putting Hurricanes in complete control.

The match, which was mostly an one-sided affair, saw some tension build at the halfway stage of the Hurricanes innings. Hurricanes were batting at 98/3 as tension rose between Wade and Chris Green, who bowled the 10th over.

The tension was predicted to be the outcome of Wade pulling out from his stance while Green had started his run-up. Following the drinks interval, Wade then approached Warner, who pushed the batter away.

After the drink, Wade approached Warner, as the Test great pushed the Hurricanes skipper away. Wade was dismissed three balls later as he was caught in the outfield for 30(22).

On being asked about the turn of events involving him and Wade, Warner joked about it while speaking to Channel 7, before adding he was trying to be the “peace keeper”.

“I’m picking my battle — he is smaller, I will take him on,” Warner joked.

“Actually, I don’t know, honestly I don’t know. It was something between these two, I don’t know if it’s history or not. But honestly I’ve got no idea what it was.

“I don’t know what that last ball was, I’m not sure if Wadey said something or Greeny said something. I can’t work it out. Just trying to settle him down. He’s just like a little barking dog.

“I was trying to be the peace keeper there for once. They kept going. I don’t know one was saying ‘you stay out of it, it’s not your business.’ The other was saying ‘I can say what I want’.

“If there’s been a stoush before I know Wadey is not going to back down.”

Elaborating further, Warner said: “We know Wadey loves getting into the contest and being a bit feisty — Greeny was winding him up.”

“They were suggesting I was going to get run out again. I was just out there trying to defuse it. They were just going at each other a little bit. It was pretty friendly to be honest.

“Everyone plays against each other so much so if it got a little bit further than that there’s no point.”

Wade was seen having a chat with Green and shook hands with Warner following the match.

