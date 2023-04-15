Watch: Warner, Doull livid with Shaw after India star denies second, then gets run out to Anuj Rawat's stunning hit

Prithvi Shaw's horrific run doesn't seem to end anytime soon in the 2023 Indian Premier League. On Saturday, Shaw was out in the first over of the innings yet again; he was thanks to an incredible direct hit from RCB's Anuj Rawat. On the fourth ball of the over from Mohammed Siraj, Shaw placed the delivery towards cover and charged for a single. However, the batter was apprehensive for the run but continued regardless; he eventually fell way short of reaching the crease as Anuj Rawat dived, picked the delivery, and threw brilliantly towards the stumps to dismiss the opener.

Prithvi Shaw(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incidentally, David Warner had taken the striker's end to began DC's innings and had an opportunity for a double on the second delivery. Shaw, though, denied a second run, leaving Warner annoyed at the Indian opener. Even Simon Doull, the commentator on-air during the over, expressed his frustration at Shaw and stated that the youngster needs to be quicker while running between the wickets.

Also read: Watch: Virat Kohli hurls a mouthful in aggressive celebration after answering strike rate debate with record fifty vs DC

“You have got to take that first run harder. This is unacceptable,” Doull had said on-air.

Watch Rawat's terrific throw that helped dismiss Shaw:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaw has had scores of 12, 7, 0, and 15 in the first four matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Earlier, Warner had invited hosts RCB to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and even as the latter made a strong start – with India star Virat Kohli scoring a half-century – RCB faced a middle-order collapse, as they finished on 174/6 in 20 overs.

Kohli scored exactly 50 off 34 deliveries and ended as the top-scorer for RCB in the innings. Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) and Mitchell Marsh (2/18) produced impressive performances for the Capitals.

The DC are yet to win a single match in the ongoing season, remaining the sole team to have not opened the account. RCB, meanwhile, are enduring inconsistency (one win in three matches) and will be aiming to get some rhythm with a win against David Warner's men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON