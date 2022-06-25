Watch: Deepak Chahar makes surprise appearance in Ranji Trophy final, Bengaluru crowd bursts into 'CSK, CSK' chant

Mumbai are taking on Madhya Pradesh in the final of the 2022 Ranji Trophy. Batting first, the Prithvi Shaw-led side put a 374-run total in the first innings, with Sarfaraz Khan slamming a century (131). In reply, Madhya Pradesh made a strong start with opener Yash Dubey (133), Shubham Sharma (116) and Rajat Patidar slamming centuries, aiding the side to a strong lead in the game.

During Day 4 of the game, Patidar reached the three-figure mark and the Bengaluru crowd rose to applaud the batter, who also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. The fans, however, were in for another surprise as India star Deepak Chahar was seen walking on the sidelines of the ground.

Chahar suffered a back injury and is currently undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The bowler was forced to miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League this year, where he represents the Chennai Super Kings. As Chahar made his appearance on the ground, a section of Bengaluru fans burst into ‘CSK, CSK’ chants.

Following the applause from the crowd, Chahar acknowledged the fans with a wave.

The fast bowler has been one of the mainstays for India in the white-ball formats, and last made his appearance for the side during the T20I series against the West Indies in February. As Chahar continues to be away from action, the BCCI gave maiden international call-ups to pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik during the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa; both players retained their places for the Ireland T20Is as well.

Earlier in the final of the Ranji Trophy, Patidar reached his century during the first session of Day 4, as Madhya Pradesh solidified their position in the game. Mumbai are chasing a record-extending 42nd title in the tournament, while Madhya Pradesh/Holkar have won four titles in their history.

