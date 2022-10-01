Watch: Deepti Sharma makes incredible 360-degree turn to dismiss SL batter with stunning direct hit in Asia Cup match

You can't keep them apart for too long. Merely over a week since Deepti Sharma drew the attention of cricket fraternity worldwide by running Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end, she engaged in another run out in India's opening game of the 2022 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. This one, however, was non-controversial but equally brilliant, as Deepti showed incredible athleticism as he picked the ball at backward point, took a 360 degree turn before aiming a direct hit to dismiss Malsha Shehani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehani was rather slow as she started for a run, possibly not expecting the throw to come at the non-striker's end. Regardless, Deepti's throw ensured a second wicket of India as the side made inroads after posting a score of 150/6 in 20 overs.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepti has remained in the headlines ever since her run out of Charlotte Dean at Lord's in the third ODI, which was also the match-winning wicket as India sealed a clean-sweep 3-0 win in the series. Despite the Marylebone Cricket Club shifting the dismissal from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section in the rule book, a host of English cricketers – former and active – were critical of Deepti on using the ‘Mankad’ - an informal and more popular name for the dismissal.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, however, defended Deepti and stated that the team did nothing wrong because the dismissal is well within the rules of the game.

Earlier in the women's Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka, Jemimah Rodrigues (76) notched her career-best score in T20I to help India post 150 for six in Sylhet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rodrigues put up a boundary hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her 53-ball innings after India were invited to bat.

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply.

For Sri Lanka, spinners did the bulk of damage. Oshadi Ranasinghe (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON