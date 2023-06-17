Watch: Dinesh Karthik, Ben Stokes blown away as Brad Currie takes 'best catch of all time' during Vitality Blast match

Cricket has become accustomed to seeing special moments of fielding since the advent of the T20 format, with athleticism and the focus on saving runs and taking tough opportunities increasing and leading to some wonderful catches and boundary saves over the last few years. In an environment where every run matters so much more, these moments of brilliance in the field can decide matches.

Bradley Currie took a stunning catch.

That is perhaps the reason that social media has been caught in raptures over the catch taken by Sussex pacer Bradley Currie in the county’s Vitality Blast match against defending champions Hampshire on Friday evening.

The catch itself is undeniably spectacular to watch, as Currie runs to his left and covers a lot of ground, before taking a dive which has an incredible amount of elevation and athleticism, and sticking out his left arm to take a brilliant one-handed catch right along the boundary line. On Twitter, the Vitality Blast account posted a video of the catch and called it the ‘best catch of all time’.

Currie is a Scottish international, and this match was his debut in the T20 Vitality Blast. His catch has earned him plaudits from the likes of Ben Stokes and Dinesh Karthik, and earned a tweet from his bowler Tymal Mills as well, who used their social media handles to share a video which has taken the internet by storm, amassing 2.7 million views on Twitter at the time of writing.

What makes the catch even more special is the situation of the game: Hampshire needed 23 off 11 balls, with the well-set Benny Howell at the crease batting on 25(13). Howell was threatening to win the game for his team, and timed his shot off Tymal Mills well. It required such a moment of brilliance, a nearly unbelievable piece of fielding, to dismiss him, and it would be a wicket that swayed the match in Sussex’s favour at the County Ground in Hove. Sussex would go on to win by just 6 runs, showing just how important Currie’s screamer was, both for taking the wicket and saving the runs.

It had already been a highly successful debut for Currie. Earlier in the day, the young left-armer had taken 3 wickets for 27 runs in his spell, including that of dangerous opposition captain James Vince. That performance with the ball, and a match-winning effort in the field, earned the Scottish player the man of the match award in his debut for Sussex’s T20 team.

