Watch: Karthik makes epic Jadeja, Shah Rukh Khan comparison with 'Pathaan' remark; Hayden's reply leaves him in splits

Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:30 AM IST

On a lighter note, during the battle between India and Australia, there was a certain remark from veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Jadeja that went viral on social media. Although it was Australia great Matthew Hayden's comment to Karthik's statement that left both the latter and fans in splits.

ByHT Sports Desk

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the star bowlers for Team India as Australia were bundled up yet again on Day 1 of a Test match after opting to bat first. Albeit in a far better response than their Nagpur debacle, Australia had two half-centurions in opener Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb as finished with 263 runs. Jadeja picked three wickets for India before the hosts reduced the deficit to 242 runs at the close of the opening day of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in New Delhi.

During one of Jadeja's over, Karthik compared the all-rounder's hairstyle to that of the character portrayed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his recently-released movie 'Pathaan'. "Interestingly, Jadeja has a hairstyle that is inspired by Pathaan, I feel," he said with smile.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Chal Pathaan out karke de' remark for Jadeja caught on stump mic during India-Australia 2nd Test

Hayden immediately replied saying, "It's good I have options." There was a bit of a pause before Karthik and fellow commentator, Harsha Bhogle, burst into laughter.

Watch the video below…

This was the only reference of ‘Pathaan’ with respect to Jadeja during the second Test. Former India skipper Virat Kohli was heard shouting, "Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de".

It clearly seems that Jadeja, who is often referred to as ‘Sir’, or ‘Jaddu’, or ‘Rockstar’, has a new nickname in the Indian dressing room.

Earlier, during the first Test match in Nagpur, Jadeja was also spotted dancing to the song ‘Jhoome jo Pathan’ from the same movie, along with Kohli.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
indian cricket team dinesh karthik matthew hayden ravindra jadeja india vs australia shah rukh khan
