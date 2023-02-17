Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Chal Pathaan out karke de' remark for Jadeja caught on stump mic during India-Australia 2nd Test

10 wickets fell for 284 runs on the opening day of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with Team India slightly ahead in the contest. Australia batted with a lot more intent, after the low in Nagpur where they had suffered an innings defeat, albeit on a rather tricky surface. While Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb were the pick of the batters for Australia with their respective half-century scores, for India, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked four wickets each and Ravichandran Ashwin picked three.

On a lighter note, there was a certain remark from former India captain Virat Kohli that went viral on social media during the second Test match. The comment was captured on stump mic during the 64th over of Australia's innings, which clearly implied that Jadeja has a new name in the Indian dressing room. Having earlier referred to as 'Sir' or 'Jaddu' or 'Rockstar', the all-rounder is now called 'Pathaan'.

It could either be for his hairstyle, which resembles that of the character portrayed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the recently-released movie 'Pathaan', or could be for the viral video of his dance moves to the song 'Jhoome jo Pathan', from the same movie, during the first Test against Australia last week.

In the video, Kohli can be clearly be seen shouting, "Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de".

Talking about the match, Khawaja's 81 and Handscomb's unbeaten 72 helped Australia finish with 263 before India opener closed Day 1 proceedings having reduced the deficit to 242. India skipper Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 13, alongside KL Rahul, 4*.

