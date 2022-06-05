Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Dumb. Pathetic' - Michael Vaughan shakes his head in disbelief, lashes out at England star during 1st Test
cricket

Watch: 'Dumb. Pathetic' - Michael Vaughan shakes his head in disbelief, lashes out at England star during 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was furious at the side's star batter after his dismissal in the 1st Test against New Zealand.
Michael Vaughan; England players during the 1st Test(Twitter/AP)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 07:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England registered an emphatic five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test of the series at Lord's. The side's former captain Joe Root slammed a brilliant century, as he remained unbeaten on 115 off 170 balls to steer England in the 277-run chase. Along with Root, Ben Stokes (54) also made a key contribution as the duo stabilized the English innings after quick early blows, while wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes remained unbeaten of 32 off 92 deliveries, helping Root see off the run-chase.

Also read: Joe Root 2nd England player to reach 10,000 Test runs, one century away from equalling Virat Kohli, Steve Smith's record

England were 69/4 in 20 overs at one point in the innings, having just lost the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow. The English batter seemed to be on a driving spree as he looked to gather some early momentum after the early three wickets, and took on Kyle Jamieson. However, his decision backfired as he attempted one drive too many, with the tall Kiwi pacer castling Bairstow on the final ball of the 20th over.

RELATED STORIES

Interestingly, Jamieson looked tired towards the over, and former England captain Michael Vaughan, during his commentary in the game, was visibly displeased with Bairstow as he took an aggressive approach against the pacer. Bairstow had attempted a drive on the fifth ball of the delivery as well.

“I reckon Joe is saying to Jonny, 'Look, he's got one ball left. Just see him out of the attack. Don't risk too much,” Vaughan said on-air right before the final delivery of the over, which resulted in Bairstow's dismissal.

After the England batter was out, Vaughan shooked his head in disbelief and said, “I'm sorry (but) that is dumb. That is pathetic.”

Fortunately, for England, Ben Stokes revived their innings alongside the calm and composed Root, scoring a half-century and forging a 90-run stand with Root. Following Stokes' dismissal, Joe Root took over the onus of run-scoring and eventually guided the side to victory in the first Test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
michael vaughan jonny bairstow england cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP