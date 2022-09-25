Watch: England dressing room's stunned reaction after Deepti Sharma's 'Mankad' moment completes India's 3rd ODI win

The three-match ODI series between India and England came to a dramatic close on Saturday with the visitors winning the third match by 16 runs. India had only a target of 170 to defend but they ended up sending England tumbling. England were down to their last wicket, still needing over 50 runs to win, but it looked like No.9 Charlie Dean might just lead them to an improbable win when her innings was ended by Deepti Sharma.

The circumstances of her dismissal has drawn extremely polarised reactions - Deepti had run Dean out while the latter was backing up, an action that is commonly known as the ‘Mankad’. While the on-air commentators and England captain Amy Jones expressed their displeasure at the manner of dismissal, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur staunchly defended her team mate, stating that the dismissal showed Deepti's awareness.

The England dressing room was visibly shocked by the dismissal. The decision had been sent to the third umpire by the onfield umpires to check if Deepti was in her delivery stride when Dean had walked out of the crease. Dean herself was in tears when the dismissal was confirmed but she also went and shook hands with the Indians as soon as the third umpire's decision was announced.

Harmanpreet said that she was surprised that she was asked about the last wicket and not the rest of the nine in the presentation ceremony. o be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket]. It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules.

