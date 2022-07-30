Watch: Fan asks Dinesh Karthik for a selfie after India's win, R Ashwin's exceptional gesture puts him on cloud nine

After wrapping up the ODIs 3-0, India began the T20I series against West Indies on an equally emphatic note by winning the opening game of the five-match series by a resounding 68 runs. This is India's 12th win in 13 T20Is under Rohit Sharma since the World Cup last year. Architects of the match were Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin and captain Rohit himself as three of India's most experienced cricketers dished out impactful performances to help the team take a 1-0 series lead.

After the match, Karthik and Ashwin were part of an interaction organised by the BCCI, where the two senior pros spoke about the match. However, once the match got over, an incident took place which promises to warm your heart. Indian cricketers' behaviour towards fans has always been sort of a mixed bag. Some like to entertain them, some don't. Luckily enough, for those present at the Brian Lara Stadium on Trinidad, it was the latter.

A video captured by veteran journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel shows how cool and awesome Karthik's and Ashwin's conduct was towards the fans. As Ashwin and Karthik were taking a round, a fan approached DK for a selfie, a request which the veteran India wicketkeeper batter obliged.

However, what the fan did not expect was that Ashwin too would come and stand next to Karthik to get himself clicked in the picture. It is to be noted that the fan did not request Ashwin to join, but it was the India spinner's simplicity that he joined Karthik and even held up the mobile phone nicely to make sure a good photograph got captured.

Karthik once again lived up to his role of a finisher, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. With India losing wickets in a cluster, it was Karthik's cameo that lifted the team to a strong total of 190/6. Karthik has been doing this consistently for India, playing impactful knocks at the fag end of the innings and yesterday was another example. Ashwin, meanwhile, on his return to India T20Is, picked up 2/22 from four overs and scored 13 off 10 balls, which included one six.

