Watch: Fans caught off guard by Rizwan's antics; stump mic catches Pakistan WK speaking Sinhalese in SL vs PAK 1st Test

Left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi picked up four wickets as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 222 in the opening Test on Saturday. Afridi removed skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who edged onto the stumps in the third over of the day, and then snared the wickets of Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella and Maheesh Theekshana to return 4/58 in Galle.

Afridi teamed up with Yasir Shah as they claimed six wickets between them to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot in the first innings. Yasir made a return to the Test fold after a thumb injury that kept him away since August last year. He picked up two wickets – first removing Kusal Mendis and then accounting for former captain Angelo Mathews, who perished for nought as he hit it straight to Naseem Shah at mid-on.

As the leg-spinner came in to bowl his second over, keeper Mohammad Rizwan uttered a few words in Sinhalese, much to the delight of the home side's fans. "Pakistan cricketers have started speaking Sinhala words," read a Sri Lankan journalist's tweet.

"Rizwan is speaking Sinhala behind the wicket during Galla test. He is also making us learn a few Srilankan language words," wrote another user.

"10 days in Srilanka and Rizwan has already learned some Sinhala and is now practicing behind the stumps," tweeted a fan.

Dinesh Chandimal's attacking 76 was the lone bright spot for Sri Lanka, who opted to bat first at the start of the two-match series. Theekshana played a useful cameo of 38 as the hosts added 89 runs for the final two wickets. But Shaheen removed the No. 10 player to wrap up the innings in the final session of Day 1.

Shaheen picked up four, while Yasir and Hasan Ali scalped two wickets each. Naseem Shah and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz also claimed one wicket each.

Sri Lanka made two changes to their team which beat Australia in a series-levelling win at the same venue. Skipper Karunaratne said that Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka for the opening Test.

Pakistan handed Salman Ali Agha his international debut. The 28-year-old player entered the playing eleven on the back of an impressive run in the domestic circuit.

