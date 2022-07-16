After Babar Azam, England legend comes in support of 'buddy' Virat Kohli with priceless post: 'You’ll be back'

After Pakistan captain Babar Azam showed support to former India skipper Virat Kohli amid his dip in form across formats, legendary England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a priceless post for his "buddy" and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate. Babar's tweet garnered immense reaction across the globe with many veterans and experts of the game hailing his class act as he posted the tweet moments after Kohli's dismissal for 16 off 25 in the second ODI match of the three-match series against England at the Lord's on Thursday.

“This too shall pass. Stay Strong,” tweeted Babar as Kohli's dismissal extended his century drought to 77 innings across formats and 964 days. He had last notched up a century on November 23 of 2019 in Kolkata in the Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Pietersen shared a picture of the two and wrote, "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli"

“You go big guy! People can only dream about what you've done in cricket. And they're some of the best players that have played the game," he later tweeted.

Kohli has had a forgettable tour of England so far. He scored 31 runs in two innings in the Edgbaston Test and scored only 12 runs in the T20I matches he played in the series that followed.

Kohli then missed the ODI series opener at The Oval owing to a mild groin strain before he returned to score just 16. He will have his final chance in the tour on Sunday in Manchester in the final ODI match of the series.

Kohli has been rested for the entire limited-overs tour of West Indies where Idia will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

