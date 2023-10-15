Watch: Frustrated Sam Curran shockingly shoves cameraman away, faces fan backlash during ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 clash

Afghanistan made a strong start to their third match of the 2023 World Cup against England on Sunday, with the duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran forging a 100+ stand. Gurbaz had been the aggressor throughout the 114-run stand for the first wicket, and took charge against the English attack with explosive hitting in the opening overs. The youngster was particularly aggressive in the ninth over of the Afghanistan innings against Sam Curran, when he smashed the English all-rounder for two fours and a six as the England star conceded 20 runs off his over.

Sam Curran pushes the cameraman away during World Cup game vs Afghanistan(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a rather unusual moment took place in the next over as Curran was fielding near the boundary line. As a cameraman approached near Curran for a close-up shot, the England player, seemingly frustrated at his previous over, turned and shoved the camera away; it also seemed Curran indicated the cameraman not to come near the playing field.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there was no acknowledgment of Curran's actions during the commentary, the fans did notice the moment and expressed their disappointment on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curran has been part of both of England's matches in the World Cup before the Afghanistan game, picking a wicket each against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

England will be aiming to capitalise on the momentum after a terrific win over Shakib Al Hasan's men earlier this week; the side had faced a stunning nine-wicket loss to the Kiwis in the World Cup's opening game in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are still searching for their opening win of the campaign; they had kickstarted the edition with a rather one-sided loss to Bangladesh in Dharamsala. In their second match against hosts India, Afghanistan put a fighting effort with the bat to score 272/8 but couldn't restrict the significantly superior Indian batting lineup, conceding the target with exactly 15 overs to spare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON