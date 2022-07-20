Watch: Full highlights of Cheteshwar Pujara's 5th century in 10 innings for Sussex this County Championship season

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his stunning form for Sussex, notching up a fifth century in the ongoing County Championship. Against Middlesex, Pujara made a mockery of the opposition's decision to field first on a sweltry hot day by bringing up his fifth hundred in 10 innings. Pujara, Sussex's stand-in captain finished the day unbeaten on 115 with the help of 10 fours and a six to take his team to 328/4 at stumps on Day 1. Pujara was joined by Tom Alsop, who also scored a century (135) as the dup put together a partnership of 219 runs.

Following a century each against Worcestershire and Middlesex, and a double ton versus Derbyshire and Durham, Pujara registered his maiden hundred at Lord's. He walked out to bat at the fall of the second wicket and contrary to his nature, began aggressively, attacking the bowlers. He reached his fifty off 82 balls and smashed the first six of the match to bring up the century partnership. Pujara cut, drove and pulled his way to yet another First-Class century, slowly guiding his team to a solid position.

With this Pujara, has become the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 881 runs, behind Derbyshire's Shan Masood and Ben Duckett of Nottinghamshire. It was due to his stellar form in the County Championship that Pujara was drafted back into the Indian Test fold after getting dropped following the tour of South Africa. Pujara, India's No. 3, played the rescheduled fifth Test against England and scored an impressive 66 in the second innings in a losing cause.

During his knock, Pujara was up against his India teammate Umesh Yadav, with the pace bowler representing Middlesex. At the end of the Day 1, the first round belonged to Pujara as Umesh remained wicketless for 42 runs. Pujara and Umesh had more India teammates playing in different County matches with Washington Sundar picking up four wickets on his Lancashire debut and Navdeep Saini claiming thee playing for Kent.

