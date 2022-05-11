Watch: Gautam Gambhir delivers strict dressing room speech after LSG's crushing defeat; 'We gave up. We were weak'

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir minced no words and delivered a stern dressing room speech to all players of the Lucknow Super Giants following the IPL franchise's heavy 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Pune on Tuesday. LSG had a woeful evening with the bat, getting bundled out for just 82 in chase of 145. Only two players, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda managed to register double-digit scored as the rest of the batting crumbled against Rashid Khan's 4/24 and a disciplined show by the rest of the GT bowlers. Mohammed Shami gave away just five runs in three overs while R Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal grabbed two wickets each. (Also Read: 'It hasn't happened to me ever. That's why I smiled' - Kohli breaks silence on his first-ball ducks in IPL 2022)

After a tough night, team mentor Gambhir addressed the team with motivating words, while pointing out the areas which the team lacked in on Tuesday evening.

"See there is nothing wrong in losing. It's absolutely fine. One team has to win, one team has to lose. But there is a lot wrong in giving me. Today I thought that we gave up. We were weak, and honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like IPL or in sport. That is where the problem is. We have beaten teams in this competition and have played really good cricket. But today I thought that we probably lacked that game sense which is more important," Gambhir said.

"We knew that they bowled well and we expect them to bowl well. It's a world-class competition, you're playing against international bowlers. And we want people to challenge us no doubt about it. That is what we play the sport for. We practice day in and day out because we want to be challenged."

The result allowed Gujarat Titans to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, while second-placed LSG are still in search of at least one more win to join the Titans in the top four. LSG have two more league fixtures left – against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15 and 18 respectively.

