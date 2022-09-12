Watch: Gautam Gambhir's video of holding Sri Lanka flag after Asia Cup final win vs Pakistan draws different reactions

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was seen holding Sri Lanka's flag after their 23-win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. From being 58 for 5 in 8.5 overs, Sri Lanka made a remarkable comeback in the match to end up with a score of 170 for 6 at the end of their 20 overs which proved to be too many for a Pakistan side, which never looked like chasing it. After Sri Lanka won their sixth Asia Cup title, Gambhir, who was a part of the Star Sports broadcasting and commentary team, was seen holding the Sri Lankan in front of a section of the crowd at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The video was shared by Gambhir on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Superstar team…Truly deserving!! #CongratsSriLanka." The post drew a lot of reaction from fans across the globe.

Here's how the fans reacted to Gautam Gambhir's video holding Sri Lanka's flag after Asia Cup final

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was awarded Player of the Match for his breathtaking knock of 71* off just 45 balls. The left-hander was ably supported by Wanindu Hasaranga who hit 36 off 21 balls while batting at No.7. Hasaranga also picked up three wickets in the 18th over of Pakistan's chase to make sure the Babar Azam-led side had no chance of reaching the target.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3-27) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 147.

"We always wanted to show the whole world (what we can do)," Rajapaksa said. "Some decades back we had some sort of aggression in our side and we wanted to create those moments again. As a unit we are doing fantastically well at the moment and we look forward to the World Cup."

Rajapaksa said: "As a nation it's a great win with all the crisis happening back home, these are tough times for Sri Lankans. We hope we brought some smiles on their faces."

The Asia Cup success for the cricket-crazy nation comes after miserable months of severe economic crisis followed by blackouts, fuel shortages and protests.

Sri Lanka, however, will have to play the qualifiers in Australia before getting a chance to meet the heavyweights in the main draw starting October 22 but skipper Dasun Shanaka said the momentum will help them sail through.

