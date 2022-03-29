Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WATCH: Glenn Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in traditional Indian wedding, video goes viral
cricket

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in traditional Indian wedding, video goes viral

Glenn Maxwell and his partner conducted a traditional Indian wedding in Chennai.
Maxwell and Vini had officially got married a week ago in Melbourne(Glenn Maxwell Instagram)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Australia star Glenn Maxwell has tied the knot with long-time partner Vini Raman in a traditional Indian wedding in Chennai. The couple had officially got married a week ago in Australia but conducted Indian wedding rituals as Vini is of Indian origin.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Who is Ayush Badoni, the Lucknow Super Giants batter?

The couple completed their Indian-style wedding this week and the video of the ceremony has gone viral. In the video, both Maxwell and Vini are seen exchanging garlands and participating in the Varmala ceremony.

Maxwell and Vini had earlier got engaged in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

The newlyweds had announced their wedding in a post they shared on their Instagram pages. “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22,” they also wrote while sharing the picture.

Maxwell is currently sitting out Australia's tour of Pakistan, where he was expected to play the limited overs leg. He is also missing the first few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB faced the Punjab Kings on Sunday in their first match of the season. New captain Faf du Plessis scored 88 off 57 while Virat Kohli scored 41 off 29 as RCB scored 205/2 after being invited to bat first. However, they incredibly went on to lose the match with PBKS chasing the target down with five wickets and an over to spare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
glenn maxwell
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP