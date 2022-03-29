WATCH: Glenn Maxwell ties knot with Vini Raman in traditional Indian wedding, video goes viral

Australia star Glenn Maxwell has tied the knot with long-time partner Vini Raman in a traditional Indian wedding in Chennai. The couple had officially got married a week ago in Australia but conducted Indian wedding rituals as Vini is of Indian origin.

The couple completed their Indian-style wedding this week and the video of the ceremony has gone viral. In the video, both Maxwell and Vini are seen exchanging garlands and participating in the Varmala ceremony.

Maxwell and Vini had earlier got engaged in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newlyweds had announced their wedding in a post they shared on their Instagram pages. “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22,” they also wrote while sharing the picture.

Maxwell is currently sitting out Australia's tour of Pakistan, where he was expected to play the limited overs leg. He is also missing the first few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB faced the Punjab Kings on Sunday in their first match of the season. New captain Faf du Plessis scored 88 off 57 while Virat Kohli scored 41 off 29 as RCB scored 205/2 after being invited to bat first. However, they incredibly went on to lose the match with PBKS chasing the target down with five wickets and an over to spare.

