Watch: Hardik Pandya argues with fielder over Rohit Sharma's field placement, video from India vs England T20 goes viral

Fans of the Indian team were left surprised by a clip doing rounds on social media before the third and final Twenty20 against England on Sunday. The video showed the general view of Edgbaston – the venue for the second game of the series – during an over break. But it was the stump mic catching Hardik Pandya's voice that had the hashtag #HardikabusedRohit trending on Twitter. Also Read | 'He is watching the game from outside...': Rohit Sharma's stern response to Kapil Dev over Virat Kohli's future

The all-rounder wasn't happy with one of the team members and could be heard arguing with him over Rohit Sharma's field placement. The clip instantly drew reactions from fans all over Twitter, thanks to the viral hashtag.

While India won the second Twenty20 by a comfortable margin, Rohit's men couldn't complete a series sweep on Sunday. England grabbed a consolation win in the third and last game at Trent Bridge. India were close to a 3-0 demolition with Suryakumar Yadav slamming 117 runs from 55 balls with 14 fours and six sixes. He eclipsed Dawid Malan’s 77 off 39 balls, which powered England to an imposing 215 for seven.

But England dashed India's hopes of completing a 3-0 series sweep after Suryakumar's exit in the penultimate over. The right-handed batter brought the equation down to gettable 66 off 30 balls before running out of partners at the other end.

India needed 21 off the last six balls but Chris Jordan sealed the win for England. Jordan took two wickets in the final three balls as India fell short on 198-9. They won the series 2-1 following three Twenty20 games within four days.

"The biggest takeaway has been the approach of each and every individual who has played this series. How they've relished the moment in the middle, taking on the opportunity, the opposition, taking that extra risk. The mindset is something we're trying to change and that I guess is the biggest takeaway from all the players," said Rohit after the game.

India are already tagged among favourites for this year's World T20 in Australia. They had suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the marquee event last year.

"They are willing to do that, they are willing to take that risk. And when I go and talk to certain individuals or players and I hear the same kind of response from them, that is the biggest takeaway. Obviously while doing that, results will go here and there. We're looking at the larger picture and to achieve that we'll make some mistakes."

