Watch: Hardik Pandya's perfect two-word comeback after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Team India begin 2023 with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which has gone underway on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl in the ongoing first T20I. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the home side's captain with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Hardik tossing the coin, Shanaka picked heads and it went to his favour. After that the duo shook hands, before Shanaka could inform the India captain of his decision, Hardik jokingly respond in two-words, "I know."

Also Read | ‘If you think Rohit, Kohli will win you World Cup, that will never happen': Kapil Dev wants youngsters to step up

Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After winning the toss, Shanaka said, "Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed."

Meanwhile, Hardik revealed that Arshdeep Singh won't be available, with debutant Shivam Mavi replacing him. Meanwhile, opener Shubman Gill is also making his debut. "We were going to bat first, to be honest. I want our team to be challenged. We have two debutants today - Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill. Arshdeep wasn't available, so Mavi comes in his place", the Indian captain said.

Hardik also captained India in their previous T20I series, which was against New Zealand, right after the T20 World Cup last year. India managed to grab a 1-0 win away from home. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball bowled due to poor weather. In the second T20I, India won by 65 runs as Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten knock of 111 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda took four wickets for the bowling department. In the third T20I, rain played spoilsport once again as India tied the DLS score in the chase to secure a 1-0 victory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON