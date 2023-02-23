Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's bizarre run-out that triggered IND's collapse vs AUS; skipper furious, teammates shellshocked

All eyes were on Harmanpreet Kaur after the talismanic batter of the Indian women's team walked out to bat for the Asian giants in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's World T20 2023 against the mighty Australian side at Newlands on Thursday. A below-par fielding performance and Australia's top-order domination left India with a mountain to climb in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town.

Opener Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning propelled Australia to a challenging total after the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-scoring semi-final against India. Asked to chase down a daunting target of 173 in the 20-over contest, India suffered early setbacks in the form of Shafali Verma (9) and Smriti Mandhana (2) as the Indian openers failed to fire for India. Following Yastika Bhatia's dismissal, India were on the brink of a shocking batting collapse before skipper Harmanpreet revived the hopes of the Women In Blue with a marauding knock.

From being in some serious trouble at 28/3, India kept the match alive, taking it to the last over. Leading from the front was captain Harmanpreet, who after battling fever a few hours before the match, scored a gritty half-century. Turning the tie on its head, Harmanpreet was on the cusp of inspiring India to a famous win over Australia before her shocking dismissal paved the way for Lanning and Co. to stage a late comeback.

Harmanpreet played a slog-sweep towards the mid-wicket region in a bid to take a comfortable double. Jogging back to complete the run, Harmanpreet's bat got stuck and her feet were in the air when wicketkeeper Healy removed the bails. It was heartbreak for India as Harmanpreet was adjudged run out in the 15th over. Harmanpreet’s teammates were shellshocked after the on-song batter was adjudged run out during India’s unsuccessful run chase at Cape Town.

Watch the video below:

The skipper added a counter-attacking 69-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, however, once both batters departed, it was all downhill from there. Harmanpreet and Jemimah struck a flurry of boundaries to bring India back and send Australia into panic mode, but Jemimah’s dismissal – out caught attempting a ramp shot – gave the opposition breathing space. Harmanpreet too cut loose, taking just 32 deliveries to get to her half-century, but an odd run-out – her first in 5 years – which saw her bat get stuck into the ground brought an end to her fine knock.

