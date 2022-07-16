Watch: Hasan Ali's hilarious dance routine breaks internet, leaves commentator in splits during SL vs PAK 1st Test

In the age of player outbursts and heated exchanges, Hasan Ali of Pakistan made waves with his hilarious on-field antics during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Known for his quirky moves, the right-arm pacer shook a leg on the boundary line, leaving teammate Haris Rauf amused. Even the TV commentator was in splits watching Hasan Ali's dance routine. Also Read | 'Ramiz Raja ko bhi kursi se pyaar hai': Mohammad Amir's bold statement on PCB chairman; 'He said if Imran Khan left...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hasan Ali ... well this is all part of a routine to get a little bit loose. It's different these days. These guys... but nonetheless enjoying himself Hasan Ali," he said.

Hasan Ali finished with two wickets as Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi-led bowling attack bowled out Sri Lanka for 222 on the opening day. Afridi shone with figures of 4-58, while Dinesh Chandimal's attacking 76 and a 36-run cameo from Maheesh Theekshana helped the islanders put on a competitive total.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That's the beauty of Test cricket, sometimes tailenders and sometimes lower-order batsmen look like proper batsmen," Afridi told reporters. "We to get them out under 150-160, but the last few batsmen played well. Chandimal played well."

Chandimal, who added 44 with Theekshana, said early wickets will decide the course of the match on the second day. "They bowled really well," he said. "What we need to do is to get the positives from this innings and take it to the next innings."

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah also finished with two wickets. He made a comeback after injuries sidelined him since August last year.

Pakistan reached 24 for two at the close of play, losing their openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. Azhar Ali, on three, and skipper Babar Azam, on one, were batting at stumps with the visiting side still trailing by 198 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sri Lanka, who beat Australia in a series-levelling Test win at the same venue earlier this week, are hosting Pakistan for the first time in seven years.

Earlier, Sri Lanka made two changes to their team with Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replacing Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka. Pakistan handed Salman Ali Agha his international debut. The 28-year-old player entered the playing eleven after a stellar domestic season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON