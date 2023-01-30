Watch: Hilarious scenes as man runs away with ball after it lands outside the stadium in International League T20

Big hits are a common sight during T20 matches and batters often manage to send the ball well beyond the boundary and even outside the stadium at times. Once this happens, there is no saying what the fate of the ball could be and an instance of that could be seen during the International League T20 match between MI Emirates and the Desert Vipers.

The Emirates scored a massive 241/3 in Sharjah batting first against the Vipers on Sunday. Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem and captain Kieron Pollard all scored half centuries while Dan Mousley smacked 31 runs in 17 balls. The twitter handle of the league shared a video which showed what happened to the ball on the two different occasions that it landed outside the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

First Mousley smacked it over deep square leg and beyond the stands. On that occasion, a man could be seen running towards the ball, picking it up and then proceeding to run away with it. It is uncleared if he did return the ball or not. Then the ball is hit to the away once again, this time by Pollard.

The former West Indies captain, who had retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League last year, hit four sixes and as many fours in his explosive innings. On this occasion, though, another man could be seen crossing the road and then throwing the ball back into the stadium.

The match ended in a resounding victory for the Emirates. Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with three wickets within the powerplay while Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir picked two each as the Vipers were all out for 84 runs in juist 12.1 overs. The Emirates thus won the game by 157 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON